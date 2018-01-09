Sharon Board still seeking to fill police chief’s position
One of the top items of discussion at Monday night’s Sharon City Board meeting concerned filling the vacant Police Chief position.
There was only one application submitted for the police chief’s job and after reviewing information concerning the applicant, the Board decided not to hire this individual. Although applications are still being accepted, there has been little interest shown by possible candidates, thus far.
(See compete story in Jan. 10th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)