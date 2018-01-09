School Board hears energy savings update from TRANE
TRANE solutions leader Stewart Shunk gives a PowerPoint presentation concerning the recently completed energy savings project at Weakley County schools.
An update from TRANE regarding the company’s installation of energy efficient lighting and weatherization of the schools to reduce energy costs, was the top item for discussion, during Thursday night’s meeting of the Weakley County School Board.
(See compete story in Jan. 10th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)