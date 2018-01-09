Martin Board votes to allow monthly payment of city property taxes

During Monday night’s Martin City Board meeting, members approved a resolution authorizing local citizens to pay their property taxes on a monthly basis, if they choose to do so.

The resolution was drafted after Board members determined it would be a benefit to the residents of Martin, by making it easier for them to pay their property taxes, if the annual payment were to be spread out over a 12-month period.

