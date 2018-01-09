Dresden H.S. Ag Teacher Jason Kemp Named President-Elect of National Association of Agricultural Educators

Dresden High School Ag Teacher Jason Kemp has been elected the 2017-18 president-elect of the National Association of Agricultural Educators.

Jason Kemp, agriculture teacher at Dresden High School in Dresden, Tenn., has been elected the 2017-18 president-elect of the National Association of Agricultural Educators (NAAE).

Kemp is currently in his 15th year of teaching at one of the last high school production farms in the state of Tennessee. His program produces cattle, swine, row crops, and hay. As an agriculture teacher, Kemp has helped to mentor over 60 agricultural education majors and 12 student teachers from the University of Tennessee at Martin, his alma mater. He also serves as a mentor for newly-hired agriculture teachers within his county.

(See compete story in Jan. 10th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)