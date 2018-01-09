Candidates pick up / file petitions for 2018 election

With the qualifying deadline for the May 1, 2018 Primary Election just a little over a month away (12 noon on Thursday, February 15, 2018), several Democratic and Republican candidates have already picked up and filed their petitions for Weakley County and municipal offices. Others have picked up their petitions but haven’t filed them, as yet.

However, candidates seeking office as Independents skip the primary election process. For these candidates, January 5, 2018 was the first day to pick up qualifying petitions. The qualifying deadline for Independent candidates is Thursday, April 5, 2018; and the withdrawal deadline is Thursday, April 12, 2018. The names of qualifying Independent candidates will be placed on the August 2, 2018 ballot in the Weakley County General Election.

