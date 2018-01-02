Unemployment declines in Weakley; increases slightly in bordering counties

During the month of November, Tennessee’s unemployment rate increased from 3.0 to 3.1 percent, which is down 2.0 percent from one year ago.

The national rate remained steady at 4.1 percent, which is down 0.5 percentage points from November 2016.

Weakley County’s unemployment rate fell from 4.6 percent in October to 4.1 percent in November, for a decrease of 0.5 percent. The jobless rate has declined 1.6 percent in the past year. Out of a total countywide labor force of 15,770 workers, 15,120 were employed and 650 were unemployed. Weakley County’s unemployment rate for the month of November was 1.0 percent higher than the state average of 3.1 percent, but equal with the national rate of 4.1 percent.

