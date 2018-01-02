Paris police officer and THP trooper injured in New Year’s Eve crash

Ptl. Robert Jacob Howington

A Paris Police officer and Tennessee Highway Patrol state trooper were injured in a New Year’s Eve accident in Paris, involving a Paris Police Department patrol car and a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle.

According to a THP report, there was a two-vehicle collision involving Paris Police Department Ptl. Robert Jacob Howington and Benton County Trooper Garrett Flannery.

Ptl. Howington, a Gleason native, is listed in stable condition.

