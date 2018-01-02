Paris police officer and THP trooper injured in New Year’s Eve crash
Ptl. Robert Jacob Howington
A Paris Police officer and Tennessee Highway Patrol state trooper were injured in a New Year’s Eve accident in Paris, involving a Paris Police Department patrol car and a Tennessee Highway Patrol vehicle.
According to a THP report, there was a two-vehicle collision involving Paris Police Department Ptl. Robert Jacob Howington and Benton County Trooper Garrett Flannery.
Ptl. Howington, a Gleason native, is listed in stable condition.
(See compete story in Jan. 3rd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)