Obitituaries

Santa’s Helpers Closed This Week

Due to extreme cold temperatures and the overload of donations with limited space, Santa’s Helpers will not be open this week. Anybody that is in need of food and coats, please contact 731-364-3130 or 731-819-3635 and leave a message. Santa’s Helpers is in need of volunteers that will help organize donations, and will reopen January 8.

Weakley County Democratic Party Meeting

There will be a Weakley County Democratic Party meeting on Tuesday, January 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the C.E. Weldon Library in Martin. Candidates for the 8th Congressional District, Rickey Hobson and John Boatner, will be present.

Dance Classes

Dresden Senior Center will be having Dance Classes on Tuesdays 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. starting Tuesday, January 2nd. For more information call 731-364-5678.

Movie Night

Dresden Senior Center will be having Movie Night on Tuesday, January 9. The movie showing will be “Sweet Home Alabama.” Meal will be served at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at 6:30 p.m. For more information call 731-364-5678.

Monthly Dance

Dresden Senior Center will be having the Monthly Dance on Thursday, January 11 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Featured will be Larry Morgan and Legends Band. Admission is $6 and free food will be served.

Exercise Class

Come and join the Dresden Senior Citizens on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for Matter of Balance Chair Exercise classes with Instructor, Edith Garner. For more information call 731-364-5678.

