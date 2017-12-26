‘Shop with Sheriff Smith and Justice’ fills local youngsters with holiday joy

Those volunteering to participate in this year’s ‘Shop with Sheriff Smith and Justice’ holiday shopping spree included local police officers and other Weakley County officials, as well as family members and friends who helped guide the children while they were shopping.

The second annual ‘Shop with Sheriff Smith and Justice’ program made the holiday season a whole lot brighter for a local group of underprivileged children this year.

Members of the Weakley County law enforcement community recently took over 30 less fortunate youngsters shopping at the Martin Wal-mart.

