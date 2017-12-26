Kentucky man killed in police shootout

An officer involved shooting resulting in a fatality occurred early Tuesday, December 26, in northern Weakley County.

According to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation report, the incident started at approximately 1:45 a.m. when Salvador Byassee of Clinton, Kentucky failed to stop at a sobriety checkpoint being conducted on Hwy 1218 in Hickman County by the Kentucky State Police. This resulted in a Hickman County, Kentucky sheriff’s deputy chasing the suspect south into Tennessee on Hwy 118.

