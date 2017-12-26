Gleason Board renews Saddle Club lease
The top item on the agenda at Gleason City Board’s December meeting was the property lease agreement between the City and Gleason Saddle Club. The club members maintain the local fenced-in facility, where various equestrian and other rodeo-type events are held.
(See compete story in Dec. 27th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)
