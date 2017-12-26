Obituaries

William Joseph Crews

William Joseph “Joe” Crews, age 74 of Dresden, died December 20 at his home. Funeral services were held on December 22 Bowlin Funeral Home burial followed in Sunset Cemetery

Mr. Crews was born to the late William Hershel and Tommie Featherstone Crews in Martin on September 15, 1943. He is survived by his brother Jerry (Martha) Crews of Gleason.

Edward Eugene Tatum

Edward Eugene “Gene” Tatum, age 84 of Martin, died December 19 at his residence. Graveside funeral services were held December 21 in Martin Memorial Gardens and burial followed

Mr. Tatum was born to the late Marvin Casteel and Edith Lee Tatum on July 22, 1933 in Hohenwald, TN. He was a member of Cypress Creek Baptist Church and he served his country as a Corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War. He is survived by his wife; Joyce Todd of Martin; five brothers, Tom Tatum of Marion, IL., Virgil Lee Casteel of Martin, Jerry Wayne Casteel of Paris, Jimmy Paul Casteel of Haleyville, AL, Terry Michael Casteel of Martin; his two sisters; Betty Hutcheson and Vicki Barker both of Tullahoma. He also leaves behind five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

James Jackson

James E. Jackson, age 80 of Dresden, died December 23. Funeral services were held December 26 at Matheny Grove Primitive Baptist Church. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Mr. Jackson was born October 14, 1937, in Martin, to the late Edgar Lee and Lucy Perry Jackson. Mr. Jackson was retired from the Reelfoot Packing Company. Survivors include his wife, Ramona Smethwick Jackson; daughters Tina Trevathan of Gleason, and Gina Jackson of McKenzie; brothers Robert Perry of Palmersville, and John Wayne Jackson of Water Valley, KY; sisters Suzie Cooper of Dresden, Karen Moubray of Palmersville, Brenda, Linda, and Glennie McClure all of Wingo, KY; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a step-father Willie Perry; two brothers, Phillip Wayne and Roger Dale Jackson.

James Thomas Martin

James Thomas “Rooster” Martin, age 71 of Paris, died December 14. A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, January 6 at the Jolley Springs Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church from 10 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m.

Mr. Martin was born September 30, 1946 in Martin to the late James Douglas and Martha Joy Webb. He was also preceded in death by a sibling, Violet Smith and one niece.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Ann Emmons Martin; daughter, Kelly Woessner; sister, Donna (Gene) Lewter; brother in laws J.W. and Johnny Emmons; four grandchildren; and eight nieces and nephews.