U.S. Air Force promotes Dresden Native to Chief Master Sgt.

Former Dresden resident, Marty Jo Arnold Marshall (left), who serves as a member of the United States Air Force, is congratulated on her recent promotion to Chief Master Sgt. by Maj. Maritzel Castrellon (right).

A Dresden native was recently promoted to the highest, enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force, which is achieved by less than 1.0 percent of those serving in that branch of service.

On Dec. 6, 2017, Marty Jo Arnold Marshall, formerly of Dresden, was promoted to the rank of Chief Master Sgt. in the United States Air Force.

(See compete story in Dec. 13th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)