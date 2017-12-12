School Board discusses importance of student evaluation and testing programs

Weakley County teachers given tenure were recognized during Thursday’s School Board meeting. Those present were (left to right): seated – Amy Tims, Jessica Wade, Jess Hames, Lacie Watson and Kerri Maddox; and standing – Lauren Campbell, Tessica Dunlap, Abbie McClure, Amy Glasgow, Eva Essary, Brittany Morton, Jacob Canaday, Beth Davidson, Kara Atkins, Jennifer Wenz, B.J. Erwin and Jacob Abbott. Those not pictured were: Ben Milbrath, Mindy Thomas, Alyssa Bynum, Laura Camacho and Brittany Forrester.

During Thursday’s School Board meeting at Gleason School, Principal Trish Price explained how the latest developments in teaching and testing methodology are projected to impact Weakley County students in a positive way.

(See compete story in Dec. 13th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)