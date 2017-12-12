Santa’s Village enjoys record-breaking turnout

Scores of youngsters waited in long lines at this year’s Santa’s Village, so they could tell Old Saint Nick what they want for Christmas. Santa was assisted by his elves (left to right): Mary Anna Chester, Maddie Morrison and Jullian Brigance.

The 33rd annual Santa’s Village, held December 7-10 at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Complex on the University of Tennessee at Martin campus, attracted a record-breaking number of visitors from across the region, including those from neighboring Tennessee counties and even other states.

According to Kim Kirby with the Martin Parks & Recreation Department, there were 19,098 visitors to Santa’s Village this year, topping the previous record of 18,106 set in 2015. The largest single day attendance was on Saturday, which recorded 9,983 visitors.