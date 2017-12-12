Local woman killed, two injured, in weekend crash

A Dresden woman lost her life and her two juvenile passengers were injured in an automobile accident over the weekend, while attempting to cross a four-lane highway on the outskirts of Martin.

According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report, at approximately 7:32 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 10, 75-year-old Jeanette Janes of Dresden, was traveling south on Ralston Road in a 2008 Jeep Compass, and failed to yield right-of-way at the intersection of State Route 22.

Janes pulled into the path of a 2001 Jeep Wrangler, driven by 19-year-old Julia Anderson of Portland, Tennessee, who was traveling north on State Route 22.

Janes was killed as a result of injuries sustained in the crash.

Two juvenile passengers in Janes’ vehicle – a nine-year-old and an 11-year-old, both from Paris – were injured in the crash. The two juvenile victims were transported to Henry County Medical Center by Weakley County EMS ground.

However, Anderson was not hurt during the collision and refused transport.

(See compete story in Dec. 13th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)