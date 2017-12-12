Injuries reported in two-vehicle crash

Multiple agencies were dispatched to the scene of a two-vehicle accident at 3561 Paris Hwy 54, Dresden, on Friday. The two drivers were transported to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation by Weakley County EMS.

A two-vehicle accident between Dresden and Como sent both drivers to area hospitals and blocked the roadway for over an hour.

The crash occurred on Paris Hwy 54 near the intersection of Thompson Creek Road.

(See compete story in Dec. 13th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)