GF girls, Panthers repeat as champs

KENNETH COKER

Sports Editor

The Weakley County School System Junior High/Middle School basketball crowns are staying put.

Both the Greenfield Junior High girls and Martin Middle School boys defended their titles on Thursday evening, claiming triumphs in the league’s championship games.

In the evening’s opener, the Lady Yellowjackets – behind a 24-point effort from eighth-grader Edie Darby – bested MMS via a 27-23 margin.

The triumph gave Greenfield its third consecutive WCSS championship, marking the first time since 2001-03 (Gleason) when a team has claimed three titles in a row.

The boys’ game saw the recent trend in the WCSS boys’ ranks continue as Martin rolled to a 58-21 triumph to claim its second straight title and 10th in the last 12 years.

With the win, Martin improves to 15-1, while Dresden falls to 11-5.