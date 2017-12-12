Obituaries

James Joseph Jarka

James Joseph Jarka, 79, Michigan City, Indiana, died December 3 in Hospice Franciscan Communities, Michigan City, IN.

Mass of Christian Burial was held December 9, 2017 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Rev. Walter Rakoczy officiated. Private entombment took place in St. Stanislaus Cemetery. The Ott/Haverstock Funeral Chapel, Michigan City, IN is handled arrangements.

Mr. Jarka was born October 28, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Benedict “Ben” and Stephien (Lisztewski) Jarka. On July 29, 1961 in Michigan City, IN he married Joan Bonfield who Survives in Michigan City, IN.

Also surviving are three daughters, Karen (Jim) Wolf of Rolling Prairie, IN, Kimberly Cash of Michigan City, IN and Debora (Ellis, Jr.) Kennedy of Channahon, IL; son, John (Christy) Jarka of Chesterton, IN; sister, MaryAnn Stanage of Sun City, AZ; brother, Don (Donna) Jarka of Illinois; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Barry Cash.

As his profession, Jim was a clothing patternmaker and worked throughout the United States. Upon retiring, he worked several different part-time positions: Manager of Terrace Acres Mobile Home Park, courier for Ticor Title and as an office manager for Kip’s Integrity Builders.

Jim had a great love of bowling and was on leagues in several different state and was known to his friends simply as “JJ” or “Jarka”. He was also active in his church, St. Mary of the Immaculate Church as an altar server and usher. He used his carpenter skills for several items throughout St. Mary’s and Sacred Heart Parishes.

Contributions may be made to Share Foundation for the Handicapped, P.O. Box 400, Rolling Prairie, IN 46371 or to , St. Mary’s Catholic Church for Masses, 411 W. 11th St., Michigan City, IN 46360.

Freddie Hall

Freddie Hall, age 82 of Greenfield, died December 5 at Tennova Healthcare in Martin. Funeral services were December 7 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield and burial followed in Hillis Cemetery. Billy Joe Scott officiated the services.

Mr. Hall was born February 13, 1935 to Howard Hall and Lonnie Cooper, both deceased. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Frances M. Hall and one son, James Hall.

Survivors include two sons, Michael (Kim) Hall and Donald (Tammy) Hall, both of Greenfield; two sisters, Mary Allen of Greenfield and Minnie Townsend of Union City; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Sara Simmons

Sara Adams Simmons, age 94 of Dresden, died December 6 at Weakley County Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services were December 8 at Murphy Funeral Home and Rev. Kerry Shopher officiated. Burial followed in East Side Cemetery.

Ms. Simmons was born February 24, 1923 to Will Adams and Lucille Atkins Adams, both deceased. Besides her parents she was also preceded in death by her husband Charles Simmons.

She was a retired teacher at Dresden Elementary School and was the oldest member at Ralston Baptist Church where she was the pianist for many years.

Survivors include her two sons, Tommy (Nancy) Simmons and Denny (Sherry) Simmons, both of Martin; five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Cinda L. Powers

Cinda L. Powers, age 89 of Greenfield, died December 8 at her residence. Funeral services were December 10 at Williams Funeral Home in Greenfield. And Larry Moore officiated. Burial followed in Macedonia Cemetery in Kenton.

Ms. Powers was born October 25, 1928 to W.R. Alexander and Naomi Adams, both deceased. Survivors include her daughter, Deena Ricketts of Greenfield; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Jackie L. Janes

Jackie J. Janes, age 75 of Dresden, died December 10 at Tennova Volunteer Hospital in Martin. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 14, in Bowlin Funeral Home Chapel at 11 a.m. with burial to follow in Eastside Cemetery in Martin. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 13, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Bowlin Funeral Home and again on Thursday morning from 10 a.m. until service time at 11 a.m. Bro. Kerry Shopher will officiate the service.

Jackie J. Janes was born September 2, 1942 to the late Clyde and Margaret Newton Osteen in Martin. She is survived by her son; Roger (Cathy) Janes of Gleason, her three daughters; Wanda (Greg) Copeland of Palmersville, Rita (Lynn) McMillin of Dresden, and Becky (Kevin) Williams of Crossville, AL; two brothers, Bill (Jan) Osteen and Joe Osteen both of Union City, her two sisters; Brenda Joseph of Centerville and Gayle Osteen of Wartrac; her six grandchildren; Stephanie Carter, Wesley (Michelle) Brock, Daniel Janes, Savanna Janes, Wyatt and Brayden Williams, her four great-grandchildren; Caden Brock, Isaiah Brock, Blake Arnold, and Luke Carter. She was preceded in death by her husband; Mr. Ellis Janes.

Donald Errett Brown

Donald Errett Brown, age 79 of Clarksville, died December 6 in Brownsville, Texas. A memorial service was held December 18 at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield, Kentucky. He will be buried in Seay Graveyard Cemetery in Lynnville, Kentucky. Mr. Brown was formerly of Graves County, Kentucky and also the Weakley County, TN area.

Mr. Brown was born November 21, 1938 to William Errett Brown and Allie Emma Ward in Wingo, Kentucky. He was a twenty-year veteran of the United States Air Force, serving two tours in Vietnam and received numerous commendations during his service. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by his sisters, Florence, Dick-Keebler and Anita Rueter.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Leonece D. Brown; a son, George (Michelle) Donald Brown; three daughters, Ladonna Lynn (Jimmy) Duncan, Zina Colette Smith and Samantha (Michael) Louise Clark; two brothers, Willie Bee Brown and David (Faye) Allen Brownl and his sisters, Velma Jean Harrisl Ruby Turbevill-Lee and Elwanda Morris; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren.