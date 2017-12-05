Winners announced in 2018 Weakley County Schools’ Annual Spelling Bee

Contestants in Thursday morning’s Weakley County Schools’ Spelling Bee were (left to right): seated – Addison Galey, Martin Elementary; Summer DiPietro, Dresden Middle School; 1st place winner – Amy Kang, Martin Middle; 2nd place winner – Will Crews, Greenfield School; Aaron Lawson, Gleason School; Savannah Hagan, Martin Elementary; standing – Laney King, Gleason School; Garrett Morgan, Sharon School; Caitlyn Sheffield, Sharon School; Kiara Baker, Dresden Middle; Jared Goodlow, Greenfield School; and Joseph Roupe, Martin Middle.

Martin Middle School eighth-grader Amy Kang won first place at this year’s Weakley County Schools’ Spelling Bee, which was held Thursday, November 30, at the Board of Education Conference Room in Dresden. Will Crews, a seventh grade student at Greenfield School, claimed second place.

(See compete story in Dec. 6th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)