Sharon Board seeks to hire new police chief; changes policy regarding non-certified police officers

Sharon Board members discussed the need for hiring more police officers to fill voids in the city’s patrolling schedule, during Thursday night’s called meeting.

The board also discussed giving all police officers a pay increase in order to attract applicants.

After weighing the city’s higher liability risk that goes with hiring non-certified officers against the need for having an officer available to fill patrol shifts and respond to emergencies, the board voted unanimously to allow the hiring of a non-certified officer, if a certified officer cannot be found.

(See compete story in Dec. 6th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)