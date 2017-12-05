Greenfield F.D. responds to Dunn Lane blaze

Firefighters extinguish a Friday afternoon fire southeast of Greenfield that destroyed three sheds, vehicles and other valuable items.

On Friday, December 1, several fire departments were dispatched to a rural structure fire at a shop owned by Derek King, located at 175 Dunn Lane, Greenfield.

According to Greenfield Fire Chief Bob Dudley, the fire call was received at 1:08 p.m. and Greenfield firefighters were on the scene at 1:15 p.m. and immediately began dousing the flames.

“When we arrived, two storage buildings were already destroyed and a shop was approximately 80 percent involved,” Chief Dudley said. “A five-acre sage field was also ablaze,” he added.

Chief Dudley stated mutual aid was provided by Bradford, Sharon and Pillowville fire departments, which all used their tankers to transport water to the rural location. Other agencies dispatched during the emergency included the Tennessee Forestry Division, Weakley County Ambulance Service and Weakley County Electric System.

“The total damage is estimated at $25,000,” Chief Dudley said.

