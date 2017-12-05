Fugitive from justice arrested following high-speed chase

Johnny Edward Jackson, Jr.

A fugitive from justice from another state, who was residing in Dresden, faces multiple charges, after a high-speed chase ended in his capture.

Johnny Edward Jackson, Jr., 46, of 937 Pikeview Street, Dresden, is charged with violation of the sex offender registry, being a fugitive from justice, felony evading arrest (risk of death or injury – vehicle involved), driving on a revoked driver’s license, and four counts of reckless endangerment.

Four Sheriff’s Department vehicles and two Dresden Police units were involved in pursuing and arresting the defendant.

