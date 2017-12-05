Dresden woman claims top honors in statewide photographic contest

Julie Fincher (right), marketing manager for the Tennessee Good Old Days website, presents Teresa Rachels (left) of Dresden with a certificate of appreciation for being the overall statewide winner in the Beautiful Tennessee Fall Series photographic competition.

Photographer Teresa Rachels of Dresden, whose photographic submissions were featured in the “Beautiful Tennessee Fall Series” on the Tennessee Good Old Days website, received a certificate of appreciation on Wednesday, Nov. 29, for her entries. The award was presented at the Gov. Ned Ray McWherter Weakley County Library and Museum in Dresden by Julie Fincher, marketing manager for Tennessee Good Old Days.

Rachels had the best overall photographic entries out of the 49 participating counties of the Grand Division of Tennessee, according to Fincher.

(See compete story in Dec. 6th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)