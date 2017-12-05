Obituaries

Thomas “Jerry” Roberts

Thomas “Jerry “ Roberts,age 80 of Como, died November 29 at his residence. Funeral services were December 2 at McEvoy Funeral Home and Gary Collier officiated. Burial followed in Olive Branch Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers were Dusty Davidson, Denver Davison, Jason Wade, Josh Wade, Tyler Roberts, Jeff Wilson, Brents Priestley, and Logan Priestley. Mr. Roberts was born August 15, 1937 in Senath, Missouri to Thomas “Esco” Roberts and Ruth Wallace Roberts, both deceased. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by one brother, Bill Roberts; one daughter, Lisa Roberts Blake; one grandson, Michael Denton. Survivors include his wife, Wanda Fisher Roberts; three daughters, Judy (Dennie) Davidson of Martin, Joyce (Tony Dyer) Denton of Paris, Vanessa (Ricky) Wade of Como; one son, Tommy (Carolyn ) Roberts of Henry; eleven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren; and two nephews.

Mr. Roberts was a member of Como Baptist Church. He worked in timber his entire life until retirement. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed fishing and wagon rides.

Paid Obit A3522

Dewey Wayne Huggins

Dewey Wayne Huggins, age 60 of Springville, died November 29 at Henry County Medical Center. Graveside services were December 4 at Highland Cemetery in Greenfield and Williams Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements. Phil Mitchell officiated the services.

Mr. Huggins was born January 28, 1957 to Jack Huggins and Billie Sue Essary, both deceased. Survivors include his wife, Diana Huggins; one son, Wesley Huggins; one daughter, Jennifer Fry; and one brother, Paul Huggins.

William Anthony Stout

William Anthony Stout, age 55, died November 24 at his residence. Funeral services were December 1 at Williams Funeral Home.

Mr. Stout was born February 16, 1962 to the late Joe William Stout and Margaret Tate Stout. Besides his mother he is also survived by his wife, Katie Stout; sister, Patricia (Ray) Stout; a brother, Timmy Stout; three grandchildren.

Herman Luke Coats

Herman Luke Coats, age 97, of Greenfield, died November 28 at Jackson Madison County Hospital. Funeral services were Saturday, December 2 at Williams Funeral Home and Scott Campbell officiated.

Burial followed in Highland Cemetery in Greenfield.

Mr. Coats was born October 12, 1920 to Herman Coats and Maude Pearl Coats, both deceased. Besides his parents he was also preceded in death by his wife, Kate Coats.

Survivors include two daughters, Jan (Shane) Johnson and Cheryl Simmons, both of Greenfield; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

William Thomas Ward, Jr.

William Thomas Ward Jr., age 55 of Gleason, died November 29 at McKenzie Regional Hospital. Funeral services were December 4 at Williams Funeral Home in Gleason and Wendell Jellison officiated.

Mr. Ward was born June 11, 1962 to the late William Thomas Ward Sr. and Brenda Ward. Besides his mother he is also survived by one son, Geoffrey Ward of Martin; one daughter, Stephanie Ward of Union City; two brothers, John L. Ward and Paul David Ward of Gleason; one sister Liz Adkisson of Antioch; and one grandchild.

Margaret Joy Jones Garrett

Margaret Garrett, age 93 of Coppell Texas, died November 26.

Ms. Garrett was born September 15, 1924 in Dresden to Harry and Marguerite Jones.

She is survived by two sons, Jack (Victoria) of Nashville, and Hillary (Carolyn) of Coppell, Texas and grandchildren Danielle Garrett of Nashville; and Ethan, Catie and Matthew Garrett of Coppell, Texas.