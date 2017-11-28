Voting petitions being issued at Weakley County Election Office

The Weakley County Election Office began issuing nominating petitions to candidates seeking Weakley County offices on Friday, November 17, 2017.

In primary elections, the qualifying deadline for local offices is 12 noon on Thursday, February 15, 2018.

Candidates have until 12 noon on Thursday, February 22, 2018 to withdraw from the Weakley County Primary.

Local citizens have until Monday, April 2, 2018 to register to vote in primary elections.

The early voting period is Wednesday, April 11 through Thursday, April 26, 2018.

Weakley County’s Primary Election is Tuesday, May 1, 2018.

Thursday, August 2, 2018 is the date for the Weakley County General Election and State and Federal Primary.

The General Election includes all applicable county and municipal offices in Weakley County, as well as state judicial offices where a vacancy has occurred.

