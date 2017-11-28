Martin woman charged with animal cruelty

A local woman is facing animal cruelty charges following an investigation by the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

Lakota Kim Kirk, (age), of 423 Hwy 431 in Martin is charged with two counts of cruelty to animals.

On Monday, November 20, Weakley County Sheriff’s Capt. Terry McDade was dispatched to 423 Hwy 431 in Martin, regarding possible animal cruelty and neglect.

Upon arrival at the scene, Capt. McDade spoke to Kirk, and observed that several of the animals were skinny and aggressive. One of the animals was very lethargic and his stomach was very swelled and protruding. Additionally, the animal appeared to be in a great amount of discomfort.

Officer McDade stated there were 22 pit bull dogs at the residence and none of the animals had ever been vetted and tagged for rabies.

