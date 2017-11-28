Landy Fuqua selected to participate in Harvard Kennedy School for executive training

Landy Fuqua

The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) is continuing its partnership with Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) to offer an advanced education opportunity exclusively to members of the Delta Leadership Network.

The program, designed and led by Harvard faculty, focuses on cultivating “authentic leadership” to move Delta communities forward. The Delta Leadership Institute (DLI) will send 41 representatives from across the eight states of the DRA footprint, including Landy Fuqua of Martin, Tennessee, who serves as director of the Tennessee Small Business Development Centers (TSBDC) network at the UT Martin REED Center.

