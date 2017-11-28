‘Kris Kringle Mart’ & Community Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony set for Dec. 9th

Local families, businesses and organizations are invited to contact Dresden City Hall to find out how to participate in decorating an ornament to be displayed on the Community Christmas Tree on Dec. 9. ‘Kris Kringle Mart’ is also scheduled to take place the same day and location.

On Saturday, December 9, the City of Dresden will be hosting the first annual Kris Kringle Mart at Dresden Farmers Market, located inside the Terry Oliver Plaza. The market will feature the wares of many local vendors, including: arts & crafts, home décor, concessions and other assorted holiday-themed items, sure to make memorable Christmas gifts.

According to Dresden Community Development Director DeDe McClure, the market opens at 10:00 a.m. and activities continue until 8:00 p.m.

Entertainment will be provided by the Dresden Chorus, which will sing a variety of Christmas Carols.

Visitors will also enjoy viewing a live nativity scene.

Additionally, free horse and carriage rides are planned for the event.

Youngsters will have an opportunity to visit with Santa Claus and make in their last-minute requests in time for Christmas.

“We have purchased some clear plastic ornaments that I would like our local businesses, civic organizations, churches, school clubs and families to decorate,” McClure said.

(See compete story in Nov. 29th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)