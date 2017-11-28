Dresden Board hears WK&T fiber presentation

Trevor R. Bonnstetter, CEO of West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative (WK&T) explains the services that the high speed fiber company has available to its members, during a special called meeting of the Dresden Board of Mayor and Aldermen.

Members of Dresden City Board heard a presentation from West Kentucky and Tennessee Telecommunications Cooperative (WK&T) CEO Trevor R. Bonnstetter on Monday, November 20, concerning the high speed internet services the co-op provides.

Headquartered in Mayfield, Kentucky, WK&T provides advanced broadband, voice, video and security services to over 15,000 residential and business subscribers in Kentucky and Tennessee, according to Bonnstetter. He stated, approximately 50 years ago, the co-op provided basic telephone service to areas the larger telephone companies did not cover.

Today, it also provides internet and television service to the same type of areas. He said most of WK&T’s members reside in rural areas or in small towns such as Hazel, Kentucky; Puryear and Fancy Farm in Tennessee. WK&T is currently installing fiber cable in Martin and expects to complete the project in August 2018.

“What I’d like to do is place this on the agenda for the next meeting and get a vote from the board about their commitment to do a study,” Mayor Washburn said. He added that whatever provider the board chooses to go with could then figure the job and report back with a firm proposal, so they would have something to vote on.”

The board agreed to do this, and with no further business, the meeting adjourned.

