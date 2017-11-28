DHS honors plentiful; G’field, Gleason standouts on list, too

KENNETH COKER

Sports Editor

Though Dresden High School’s football season concluded over two weeks ago, the accolades poured in just prior to the Thanksgiving holiday.

A total of 16 Lions were recognized alongside four Greenfield High School football players and a trio of Gleason standouts.

Dresden’s Drake Yates, Hudson Nanney and Jake Cantrell were lauded as the best in the region in the respective categories of 7A Offensive Most Valuable Player, 7A Defensive Most Valuable Player and 7A Lineman of the Year.

In addition to the three Dresden players earning stand-alone awards, Lions Braden Cooper, Isaac Davidson, Zech Lewis, Divers Lockhart, Trevor Moore, Wade Moran, Fernando Serrano and Ricco Taylor all were named to the All-Region 7A first team.

Dresden’s Dyllan Brown, Zach Crawford, Evan Donoho, Tyrone Jones and Wes Sawyers made the league’s second team.

Greenfield’s All-Region honorees were Grant Huffstetler, Nyrail Jackson, Nicholas Mitchell and Andrew Capps.

Gleason placed seniors Chandler Brawner, Seth Bowers and Terry McKinney on 7A’s All-Star team.