County Commission authorizes exploratory committee to study funding high speed internet

Weakley County Mayor Jake Bynum reads a proclamation congratulating the Dresden High School Cross County Team, and honoring Anna Johnson and Loral Winn for placing first and second, respectively, at this year’s TSSAA Division I Small School State Championship Cross Country Meet. Anna is the first Weakley County athlete to earn a TSSAA State Championship in an individual sport.

During Monday’s meeting of the Weakley County Commission, members discussed the possibility of bringing high speed fiber internet service to Weakley County.

The decision to research the matter came after an impassioned speech by District 8 Commissioner Roger Donaldson.

“I am deeply concerned regarding fiber optics and broadband in Weakley County,” Donaldson said. “I see where other counties surrounding Weakley County are moving forward with plans to provide high speed internet to their citizens, including Obion, Dyer, Crockett, Gibson, Haywood, Lake, Madison and others. The City of Martin is installing it as we speak. The City of Dresden is holding meetings this week on how to proceed.”

Donaldson argued, “I feel we are neglecting our duties by letting Weakley County fall behind. We’ll be the hole in the doughnut with fiber surrounding us on all sides. I have had more people speak to me about fiber optics in the county than any other issue since I’ve been on the commission.

“I am in full agreement with Mayor Brundige and Mayor Washburn that our citizens need and want fiber. I also agree with Larry Jolley’s recent letter to the editor that the Weakley County Electric Board of Directors should deploy every option to accomplish this.

(See compete story in Nov. 29th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)