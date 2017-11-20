Santa’s Village to celebrate 33rd season December 7-10

A youngster reaches out to a reindeer on display at last year’s Santa’s Village.

Christmas is coming soon and that means Santa’s Village is too. The 33rd annual event is scheduled for December 7 & 8 from 6-9 p.m.; December 9 from 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. and December 10 from 1-5 p.m. at the Ned McWherter Agricultural Complex on the University of Tennessee at Martin campus.

The purpose of the event is to provide an inside winter wonderland, which will also help meet the needs of the less fortunate in the area.

Admission to the event is free and donations for $5 worth of nonperishable food and/or toys will be greatly appreciated.

(See compete story in Nov. 22nd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)