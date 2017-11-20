Santa’s Helpers receives donation of toys and money

Trent Hornbeak (left) hosted a Halloween party at his home in memory of his best friend, the late Scott Kincer, who died in May of this year at the age of 47.

According to Scott’s mother, Teresa Kincer (middle), the theme of the party was ‘Santa’s Helpers.’ Many toys were collected and a total of $178 was donated to help the less fortunate this holiday season.

Trent says he and Scott attended Dresden High School together.

Next year, Trent plans on hosting another Halloween party, plus a rafting trip, to raise donations for Santa’s Helpers.

Mrs. Lou Ann Powers (right), founder and director of Santa’s Helpers, expressed her appreciation for the contributions, which will help make Christmas a little bit brighter this holiday season for local children.