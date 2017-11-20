Greenfield Board discusses fireworks and animal ordinances

A reception was held prior to Tuesday night’s Greenfield City Board meeting in honor of Sandy Dowland, who is retiring as librarian at the Dr. Nathan Porter Library in Greenfield, after 15 years of service. Those present included (l to r): Kathy Watson, new library director; Sandy Dowland retiring librarian; Mayor Cindy McAdams; and Barbara Akin, Library Board of Trustees chairman.

A request for a waiver to shoot fireworks in the city limits of Greenfield made by a local citizen sparked controversy at Thursday night’s Greenfield City Board meeting. Problems with implementing the animal ordinance passed earlier this year was another major topic for discussion.

Sandy Dowland, who is retiring as librarian at the Dr. Nathan Porter Library in Greenfield after 15 years of service, was honored during a reception held prior to the board meeting. She was also presented with a plaque and a wrapped gift from Library Board of Trustees chairman Barbara Akin.

