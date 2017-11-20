City of Dresden recognizes local runners for placing 1st and 2nd in State competition

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn presents Anna Johnson (left photo) with a plaque and a key to the city in recognition of her being the state champion in the TSSAA Division I Small School State Championship Cross Country Meet. Loral Winn (right photo), who placed second in the competition, receives a plaque in recognition of her outstanding accomplishment.

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn presented TSSAA Division I Small School Cross Country state champion Anna Johnson and second place winner, Loral Winn, with plaques in recognition of their outstanding accomplishments.

Mayor Washburn also presented Anna with a key to the city. The girls were honored during a Sunday afternoon ceremony at Dresden City Hall, which was held in conjunction with Dresden Christmas Open House.

(See compete story in Nov. 22nd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)