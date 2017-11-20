Christmas Open House enjoys good turnout

Scores of youngsters stopped by Dresden City Hall Sunday afternoon to visit with Santa and get their orders in for Christmas. Parents enjoyed strolling around the downtown area and shopping in the participating businesses.

During Sunday afternoon’s Dresden Christmas Open House, a large crowd of local citizens casually sauntered up and down the sidewalks, as they went from store-to-store to check out the latest Christmas gift ideas. The annual celebration encourages everyone to shop locally and keep their tax dollars at home.

One of the more popular events for local youngsters was having their photos taken with Santa; and the free treats and drinks available at the participating stores were enjoyed by young and old alike.

