Candlelight vigil held for Jerron McAlister

A candlelight vigil held Friday night at Dresden Farmer’s Market was dedicated to the memory of 12-year-old Jerron Luke McAlister, who lost his life in a shooting accident on Sunday, Nov. 12.

A large crowd of friends and family members of 12-year-old Jerron Luke McAlister, who lost his life in a shooting accident on Sunday, Nov. 12, gathered at Dresden Farmer’s Market Friday night for a candlelight vigil held in his memory.

(See compete story in Nov. 22nd issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)