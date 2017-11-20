Obituaries

Jerron McAlister

Jerron Luke McAlister, age 12 of Dresden, died November 12.

Funeral services were held November 18 at Bowlin Funeral Home and burial followed in Sunset Cemetery.

Jerron Luke McAlister was born on August 21, 2005 in McKenzie. He was a sixth grader at Dresden Middle School. He is survived by his mother; Jessica Barker; his twin brother, Aaron McAlister; two brothers; Zakary Walters, Levi Barker and his sister, Kalista Morrow all of Dresden. He was preceded in death by his father; Patrick Dean McAlister and his grandmother; Carolyn McAlister.

In lieu of flowers, an account has been set up at First Community Bank of the Heartland located at 8722 Hwy 22 Dresden, TN. 38225 or you can call (731) 364-0000 to make donations.

Ruby Nell Ray Hall

Ruby Nell Ray Hall, age 85 of Martin, died November 19 at Tennova

Volunteer Hospital, Martin. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Funeral services were November 22 at Murphy Funeral Home and Bro. Lowell Wiley officiated. Burial followed in East Side Cemetery.

Mrs. Hall is survived by a daughter, Norma Jean Houston, Martin; a son, Norman Ray (Debbie) Hall, Martin; six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; a sister, Sarah of Glendale, IL; and a brother, Jerry Ray, Martin. She was a member of Ruthville Baptist Church; she was retired from Kellwood Co. Mrs. Hall was preceded in death by her son, Steve Wayne Hall, and her parents, William Oscar and Lela Reed Ray.