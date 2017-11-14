Sharon board approves slum ordinance

A Slum Ordinance was one of the top items on the agenda at Monday night’s Sharon Board meeting.

Members of the Board approved a Slum Ordinance modeled on a similar ordinance adopted by the town of Trimble.

During discussion on the issue, it was mentioned that abandoned properties should be the first structures to be improved, since this would involve less legal red tape than some of the other properties.

Removal of buildings on large properties may require hiring the work done, but if the clean up is something city employees could reasonably accomplish, they may be tasked with the job.

(See compete story in Nov. 15th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)