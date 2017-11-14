Scoreless Dresden suffers shocking defeat to Hillcrest

KENNETH COKER

Sports Editor

The crowd at Rotary Field kept waiting on Dresden to make its move on Friday evening in the second round of the Class A State Football Playoffs.

The Lions were never able to, though, as Memphis Hillcrest escaped with a 6-0 triumph in a game best described as either an offensive struggle or a defensive standstill.

With the defeat, Dresden’s campaign concludes with a 10-2 record.

“They came out and played a good game,” Lion head coach Levi Estes said. “They played hard and were physical. They wanted to win. They had really good offensive and defensive lines. Their guys up front showed out tonight. They didn’t’ show out as much on film.”

