Local veterans honored at Dresden Middle School

On Friday, Nov. 11, local veterans were honored during a special Veterans Day program at Dresden Middle School. These patriotic Americans recite the Pledge of Allegiance during the event.

The students and faculty at Dresden Middle School gathered in the gym Friday morning to welcome local veterans attending at this year’s Veterans Day program, which honored U.S. servicemen and women for service to their country.

U.S. Air Force veteran Bennie Castleman was guest speaker for the event.

