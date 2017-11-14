HEED Committee recommends purchasing new election machines

During Tuesday morning’s meeting, members of the Health, Education and Economic Development Committee voted to recommend the purchase of new election machines to the full commission.

The resolution approves the expenditure of Help America Vote Act (HAVA) grant funding in the amount of $110,000 to go toward the purchase of new voting machines costing $159,790. Weakley County’s portion of the purchase totals $49,790.

