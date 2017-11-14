Dresden Middle School student killed in gun-related accident

Jerron Luke McAlister

A sixth grade Dresden Middle School student lost his life Sunday afternoon in a shooting accident on Evergreen Street in Dresden.

According to Police Chief Steve Howe, the victim, 12-year-old Jerron Luke McAlister, is the son of Jessica Barker of Dresden.

The accidental shooting occurred while the boy was at a friend’s house. The youth and his friend were in the living room when a 22. caliber, single-shot pistol that was being handled discharged, striking McAlister, who died at the scene.

There has been an account set up at First Community Bank to help with funeral expenses for Jerron. Additional money will be used for a scholarship for his twin brother Aaron. To donate call 364-0000.

