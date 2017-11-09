Youngsters enjoy ‘Trunk or Treat’ / ‘Dresden’s Night Out’ at Dresden’s Terry Oliver Plaza

The third annual ‘Trunk or Treat’ and ‘Dresden’s Night Out’, held Halloween night at the Terry Oliver Plaza, was another great success with record attendance. The Dresden police and fire departments provided fun activities and treats for neighborhood youngsters, including: a spook walk, drunk driving simulator, firefighter obstacle course, and free candy. City Hall staff handed out free food and drinks to hungry ghosts, goblins and other spooky characters. Employees of all other city departments also worked hard to provide a safe and fun environment for local families gather Halloween night.

The number of people participating in this year’s combined “Trunk or Treat” and “Dresden’s Night Out” event, held at Dresden Farmers Market inside the Terry Oliver Plaza, is estimated to have been between 800 and 1,000, according to Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn.

The third annual event provided a safe and fun place for local children to be on Halloween night.

(See compete story in Nov. 8th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)