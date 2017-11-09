Sharon woman killed in South Fulton accident
A Weakley County woman lost her life in a four-vehicle accident over the weekend.
Sharon resident Teena Robinson, 52, died from injuries sustained in a four-vehicle crash in Fulton, Kentucky, Saturday night.
The accident occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. on U.S. Hwy 51 North near the intersection of Newton Road.
