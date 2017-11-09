Public Support Sought For Operation Christmas Child

Area citizens are donating shoeboxes filled with toys and personal items to Operation Christmas Child, in an effort to bring smiles to the faces of underprivileged children around the globe this holiday season. Each box contains a pamphlet in the recipient’s language telling the child and other family members about the message of Christ.

Christmas will be a bit brighter for many less fortunate children this holiday season, thanks to the contributions made by local churches and individuals from across Weakley County and the surrounding area.

These gifts are brought to Bible Union Missionary Baptist Church, which is the local collection point for boxes being transported to regional centers before shipped to children overseas.

To find out more about Operation Christmas Child and obtain a complete list of needed items, visit their website at https://www.samaritanspurse.ca/about-operation-christmas-child/; or to learn how to donate a shoebox filled with joy to deserving children around the world, go online to Samaritan’s Purse and click on Operation Christmas Child – Shoebox. The website is https://www.samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child/pack-a-shoe-box/

For more information, call Bible Union Church at 587-4571; or contact Jo Ann Wireman at 1-731-469-4693.

(See compete story in Nov. 8th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)