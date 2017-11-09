Howe appointed Dresden police chief; mayor announces Sonic restaurant coming to town

Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn congratulates newly appointed Police Chief Steve Howe, following Monday night’s City Board meeting.

Officer Steve Howe was appointed as the City of Dresden’s new Police Chief during Monday night’s meeting of the Dresden City Board. The job became open following the recent retirement of former Police Chief Randal Walker.

Mayor Washburn reported that several new businesses are coming to Dresden.

The mayor announced that a Sonic restaurant will be constructed at a prime location on Hwy 22. “They’re planning on opening in the spring of 2018,” he said. Mayor Washburn thanked Larry and Becky Jolley for their hard work over the past several years to bring the restaurant chain to Dresden.

(See compete story in Nov. 8th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)