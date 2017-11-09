Dresden police arrest local man on fuel theft charge

A local man has been arrested for allegedly stealing fuel from an area business.

Jimmy L. Adair, 47, of 7413 Hwy 22 in Dresden is charged with criminal trespass and theft over $1,000.

According to Dresden Police Investigator Chad Cooper, at approximately 10:56 p.m., on Oct. 31, a black Chevrolet Tahoe, pulling a dual axle trailer with large barrels on it, was captured on a video surveillance system at First Choice Rentals. The defendant allegedly stole diesel fuel out of the fuel tanks located at the back of the business.

(See compete story in Nov. 8th issue of the Dresden Enterprise.)