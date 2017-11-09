Arson Investigation Underway At Martin Storage Complex

A fire that ignited at a Martin storage building business and damaged several storage units is being investigated to determine if arson was the cause.

According to Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua, at approximately 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5, Martin Police Department and Martin Fire Department personnel responded to a storage building complex located at 108 Strand Street, after patrol officers noticed smoke rising from the area.

According to Martin Fire Chief Jamie Summers, 15 Martin firefighters responded with three fire trucks. Dresden Fire Department provided mutual aid with a pumper and five personnel, and Sharon Fire Department arrived with a fire truck and five firefighters.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to contact the Tennessee State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 (information could result in a cash reward up to $5,000), Martin Police Department at (731)587-5355 or CrimeStoppers at (731)587-2611.

